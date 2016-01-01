Overview of Dr. Stephanie Ekizian, MD

Dr. Stephanie Ekizian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Ekizian works at Elkins Park Medical Associates in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.