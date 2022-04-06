Overview

Dr. Stephanie Fabbro, MD is a Dermatologist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fabbro works at Dermatologists Of Central States in Grove City, OH with other offices in Springfield, OH, Columbus, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.