Dr. Stephanie Fabbro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Fabbro, MD is a Dermatologist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fabbro works at
Locations
1
Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.1933 OHIO DR, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 539-1800Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
2
Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.247 S Burnett Rd # 220, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (888) 557-7546
3
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8000
4
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio5720 BLAZER PKWY, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (888) 414-3727
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fabbro?
I’ve been going to Dr Fabbro for about 4 years great great Dr she takes her time and does a great exam and takes time to hear and answer your concerns will be going back to her for years to come thank you Dr Fabbro
About Dr. Stephanie Fabbro, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1164798500
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabbro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabbro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabbro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabbro has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabbro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabbro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabbro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabbro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabbro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.