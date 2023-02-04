Dr. Stephanie Flagg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flagg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Flagg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Flagg, MD
Dr. Stephanie Flagg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Flagg works at
Dr. Flagg's Office Locations
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 470, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was DX in my 20’s. I have had several rheumatologists. Dr Flagg is amazing. She is a good listener and is KNOWLEDGEABLE ! I trust her completely. The staff is also helpful and reliable .
About Dr. Stephanie Flagg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780682815
Education & Certifications
- Univ of PA
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flagg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flagg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flagg works at
Dr. Flagg has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flagg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Flagg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flagg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.