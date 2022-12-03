Overview of Dr. Stephanie Flermoen, MD

Dr. Stephanie Flermoen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Flermoen works at SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Preeclampsia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.