Dr. Stephanie Freels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Freels, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Freels, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Freels works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Health Care of Hinsdale Sc908 N Elm St Ste 300, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 455-1756
- 2 2435 Dean St, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 443-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freels?
I have been a patient of Dr. Freels for almost 30 years for wrinkle reducing injections and fillers. She does a fabulous job. I would highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Stephanie Freels, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952319303
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freels works at
Dr. Freels has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Freels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.