Dr. Stephanie Frey, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Frey, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Patriot Podiatry1500 SE Magnolia Ext Ste 201, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 513-8898MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday10:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frey is amazing, truly genuine and loves what she does. You can see the passion and has a lovely bedside manner. She really cares for her patients and takes the time to listen and understand your problem. She will be there for you every step of the way, no pun intended!
About Dr. Stephanie Frey, DPM
- Wound & Burn Care
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114207974
Education & Certifications
- Mineral Area Regional Medical Center|Mineral Area Regional Medical Center Farmington, Missouri
- Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
