Overview

Dr. Stephanie Frey, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Frey works at Patriot Podiatry in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.