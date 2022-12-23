See All Dermatologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Stephanie Gan, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Gan, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Gan works at Duly Health And Care in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Impetigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health And Care
    40 S Clay St Ste 30, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 286-5050
  2. 2
    Dermatology & DMG Aesthetics
    1801 S Highland Ave # L40, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 286-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Impetigo
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dr. Stephanie Gan, MD
    About Dr. Stephanie Gan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629399654
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tufts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
