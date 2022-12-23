Dr. Stephanie Gan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Gan, MD
Dr. Stephanie Gan, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health And Care40 S Clay St Ste 30, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 286-5050
Dermatology & DMG Aesthetics1801 S Highland Ave # L40, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 286-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Dr. Gan is an excellent provider. She customizes her treatment to the individual. Her communication is clear. She listens. I have had several visits and even though she practices at a location no longer close to me, I'm willing to make the drive for her expert and individualized care.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan
- Boston University Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
