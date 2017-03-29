See All Dermatologists in Johns Creek, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Stephanie Gardner, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Gardner, MD is a Dermatologist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

Dr. Gardner works at North Atlanta Vascular Clinic and Vein Center in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleaver Medical Group Dermatology
    6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 375, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 800-3455
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 12:15am
    Sunday
    12:00am - 12:15am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Botox® Injection
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermal Filler
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2017
    Dr. Gardner is fantastic! She was very professional and took time to explain everything that was going on. I will recommend her to everyone I know.
    John coleman in atlanta, ga — Mar 29, 2017
    About Dr. Stephanie Gardner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033151063
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 1991|Dermatology Residency, Emory University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 1988|Georgia Baptist Medical Center|Internal Medicine, Ga Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Transitional Internship, GA Baptist Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at North Atlanta Vascular Clinic and Vein Center in Johns Creek, GA. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

