Overview

Dr. Stephanie Gilleran, DO is a Pulmonologist in Medford, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Gilleran works at Medford Multicare Center for Living in Medford, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.