Dr. Stephanie Gilleran, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Gilleran, DO is a Pulmonologist in Medford, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.

Dr. Gilleran works at Medford Multicare Center for Living in Medford, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medford Multicare Center for Living
    3115 Horseblock Rd, Medford, NY 11763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 730-3000
  2. 2
    East Patchogue Office
    285 Sills Rd Bldg 7B, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 654-4577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Thank you for finding Dr Gilleran at Stony Brook Medicine. She is my hero!
    Joanne Barbara — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Stephanie Gilleran, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902892581
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Gilleran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilleran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilleran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilleran has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilleran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilleran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilleran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilleran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilleran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

