Dr. Stephanie Graff, MD

Hematology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Graff, MD

Dr. Stephanie Graff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Graff works at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Menorah
    12140 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 498-7409

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neutropenia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Neutropenia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Head Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2020
    Dr. Graff is a very knowledgeable doctor who takes time to talk to you, explain things in a way that you can understand and makes sure she answers all of your questions. Although I am certain she is very busy, she interacts with you as if you are the most important person in the world.
    Kathy Parbs — Nov 24, 2020
    About Dr. Stephanie Graff, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Graff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graff works at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Graff’s profile.

    Dr. Graff has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

