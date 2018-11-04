Overview

Dr. Stephanie Green, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St. George University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at PROHEALTH PARTNERS A MEDICAL GROUP in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.