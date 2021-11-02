Dr. Stephanie Grosz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Grosz, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Grosz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Dr. Grosz works at
Locations
-
1
Benjamin S. Citrin M.d. PC600 Providence Park Dr E, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 634-1544
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Grosz! I have been seeing her for about 21 years. She is very thorough, caring and personable. She treats you like a real person instead of just a number..
About Dr. Stephanie Grosz, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891742821
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Inst
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
