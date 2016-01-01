Dr. Hajj accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanie Hajj, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Hajj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2940 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 842-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Hajj, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1417214099
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
