Dr. Stephanie Han, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.3 (17)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Han, MD

Dr. Stephanie Han, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Han works at Texas Oncology in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Han's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Cancer Treatment Center West
    1901 Grandview Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-6750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway
    7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 599-1313
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lobular Carconima
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lobular Carconima

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Benign Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head Mass Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Bone Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, AIDS-Related Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Small Cleaved-Cell, Diffuse Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Malignant Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Stephanie Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School Of Medicine-Chief Resident
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

