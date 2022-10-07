Dr. Stephanie Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Han, MD
Dr. Stephanie Han, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Cancer Treatment Center West1901 Grandview Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-6750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 599-1313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
I can now spend more time with my children and grandchildren because Dr Stephannie C Han and her staff help me beat cancer. I would defintely recommend Dr Han and her team at Texas Oncology. NEVER GIVE UP.
About Dr. Stephanie Han, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538169388
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School Of Medicine-Chief Resident
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.