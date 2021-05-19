See All Family Doctors in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, MD

Family Medicine
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Haridopolos works at Primary Care Of Melbourne in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephanie Haridopolos, MD
    7955 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 255-6670
  2. 2
    TEPAS Healthcare
    1140 BROADBAND DR, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 733-1901
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 19, 2021
    Great, compassionate, professional and intelligent
    Richard Olszewski — May 19, 2021
    About Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548243785
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stetson University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haridopolos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haridopolos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haridopolos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haridopolos works at Primary Care Of Melbourne in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haridopolos’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haridopolos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haridopolos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haridopolos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haridopolos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.