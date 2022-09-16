Dr. Stephanie Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Hart, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Hart, MD
Dr. Stephanie Hart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
Surgical Associates Kingsport444 Clinchfield St Ste 2900, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hart is great. She is down to earth does very well with explaining issue at hand. I feel I was fortunate to have her on call when I was admitted to the hospital and to be the surgeon performing surgery. Most surgeons would have jumped into an open surgery which would have been more painful. Dr. Hart took the time to make sure that she completed the surgery with robot technology thus making the pain much less and severe. Being someone that has to work to make ends meet this was great as the time off work was not as much either. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Stephanie Hart, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- General Surgery
