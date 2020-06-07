Overview of Dr. Stephanie Hassel, MD

Dr. Stephanie Hassel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Hassel works at Pampa in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.