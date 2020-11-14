Overview

Dr. Stephanie Hawthorne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hawthorne works at Northern AZ Gastroenterology in Flagstaff, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.