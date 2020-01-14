See All Pediatricians in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Stephanie Henson, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Henson, MD

Dr. Stephanie Henson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Henson works at Henson Pediatric Healthcare in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henson Pediatric Healthcare
    1801 Fairfield Ave Ste 201, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 779-1950
  2. 2
    Children's International Medical Group - Baton Rouge East
    710 Colonial Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 924-7343
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 14, 2020
    I got acquainted with Dr. Henson through my daughter. I was taking her first born , whom I have custody of, to a different clinic. After the second birth, she told me she was using a different doctor so I decided to have the girls share the same pediatrician. It is one of the best decisions I ever made. Professional, patient and works outside the box. The girls are 11 and 8 now. When I moved to Minden 3 years ago, I had to change a lot of important contacts but I refused to get a local pediatrician, I even said to her “Your a keeper.” I don’t do social media often but I am passionate about this one because she is compassionate. My daughter just texted me yesterday and fumy how I felt her concern, she texted, “Dr Henson has moved her office, do you have her new address.” I said no, but I will get it. So I do sympathize with parents who missed appointments because we need to be in the loop always but let’s not be so quick to judge. Because leaving children hanging is not her MO.
    Jan 14, 2020
    About Dr. Stephanie Henson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023239373
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
