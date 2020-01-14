Dr. Stephanie Henson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Henson, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Henson, MD
Dr. Stephanie Henson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Henson works at
Dr. Henson's Office Locations
Henson Pediatric Healthcare1801 Fairfield Ave Ste 201, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 779-1950
Children's International Medical Group - Baton Rouge East710 Colonial Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 924-7343Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I got acquainted with Dr. Henson through my daughter. I was taking her first born , whom I have custody of, to a different clinic. After the second birth, she told me she was using a different doctor so I decided to have the girls share the same pediatrician. It is one of the best decisions I ever made. Professional, patient and works outside the box. The girls are 11 and 8 now. When I moved to Minden 3 years ago, I had to change a lot of important contacts but I refused to get a local pediatrician, I even said to her “Your a keeper.” I don’t do social media often but I am passionate about this one because she is compassionate. My daughter just texted me yesterday and fumy how I felt her concern, she texted, “Dr Henson has moved her office, do you have her new address.” I said no, but I will get it. So I do sympathize with parents who missed appointments because we need to be in the loop always but let’s not be so quick to judge. Because leaving children hanging is not her MO.
About Dr. Stephanie Henson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023239373
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henson works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.