Dr. Stephanie Herrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Herrera, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Locations
Stephanie Herrera, MD215 Oak Dr S Ste F, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 299-1520
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Herrera is an excellent service provider who is very attentive to her patients. My wife is the patient and Dr Herrera acknowledged the presence of me her husband as well and made us feel comfortable as she explained what she saw and the results of that if any. She made certain we were well informed. Excellent describes her very well.
About Dr. Stephanie Herrera, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more.
