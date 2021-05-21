See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Stephanie Hsu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Hsu, MD

Dr. Stephanie Hsu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Dr. Hsu works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA, Roswell, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

View Profile
View Profile
View Profile

Dr. Hsu's Office Locations

    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
    Myers Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
    3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 340, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-8156
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
    Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Midtown
    1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 950, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 847-4210
    The Orthopedic Sports Medicine Center of Atlanta
    11685 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 150B, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 619-3842
    Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - East Cobb
    4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 321-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 21, 2021
    Took my daughter to her due to having hip pain and leg pain. Xrays from Childrens Urgent Care showed some concerning stuff and we were advised to carry her to an Orthopedic Dr. Dr Hsu saw my daughter and reviewed the xrays and advised that she was not concerned and explained what was going on. She gave us an order for out patient physical therapy, which we used at North Fulton Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine. We saw Matt there and he was great! Dr Hsu calmed my fears and was very knowledgeable and explained everything where we could understand. We will definitely use her again if needed.
    About Dr. Stephanie Hsu, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326160540
    Education & Certifications

    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    • Tufts Medical Center
    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

