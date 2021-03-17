Overview of Dr. Stephanie Huang, MD

Dr. Stephanie Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at NCMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery - Ear, Nose & Throat in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.