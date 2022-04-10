Dr. Stephanie Ingram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Ingram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Ingram, MD
Dr. Stephanie Ingram, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Ingram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ingram's Office Locations
-
1
SIMEDHealth3304 SW 34th Cir Ste 103, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 291-0245
-
2
SIMEDHealth Arthritis Center929 N US Highway 441 Ste 502, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 291-0245
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ingram?
She does exactly what a doctor should do. She takes the whole history herself in person. She does a thorough physical exam and she follows up on labs and xrays.
About Dr. Stephanie Ingram, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124210067
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingram works at
Dr. Ingram has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.