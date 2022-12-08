Overview

Dr. Stephanie Jacobs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES PC in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.