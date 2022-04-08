Dr. Stephanie Jameson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jameson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Jameson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with Loyola
Kansas City Foot and Ankle1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 301, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 943-1111
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The office was cheerful, friendly, and efficient. The staff was helpful and informative. And Dr. Jameson was thorough, clear, and provided meaningful information and useful treatment.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1871805325
- Loyola
- WILLIAM JEWELL COLLEGE
Dr. Jameson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jameson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jameson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.