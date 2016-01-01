Overview of Dr. Stephanie Kanitsch, MD

Dr. Stephanie Kanitsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies and is affiliated with Hshs Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. Kanitsch works at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.