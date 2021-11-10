Dr. Stephanie Kielb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kielb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Kielb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Kielb, MD
Dr. Stephanie Kielb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kielb works at
Dr. Kielb's Office Locations
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
2
Arkes676 N Saint Clair St Ste 950, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kielb is great. She gives it to you straight. She is an excellent surgeon . Have recommended people to her. She’s 5 stars in my book.
About Dr. Stephanie Kielb, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1720016462
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kielb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kielb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kielb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kielb works at
Dr. Kielb has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kielb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kielb speaks Dutch.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kielb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kielb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kielb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kielb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.