Dr. Stephanie King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie King, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie King, MD
Dr. Stephanie King, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
-
1
Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Appointment scheduled quickly. Dr. King is a caring surgeon with a very capable staff and an excellent reputation with the floor nurses st Fox Chase.
About Dr. Stephanie King, MD
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1063476190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Peritoneal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.