Overview of Dr. Stephanie Koven, MD

Dr. Stephanie Koven, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Koven works at Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - West in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.