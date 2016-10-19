See All Nephrologists in Westerville, OH
Dr. Stephanie Ladson-Wofford, MD

Nephrology
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Ladson-Wofford, MD

Dr. Stephanie Ladson-Wofford, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital and Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Ladson-Wofford works at Kidney Specialists Inc in Westerville, OH with other offices in Newark, OH and Pataskala, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Chronic Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ladson-Wofford's Office Locations

    Kidney Specialists
    595 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 2D, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 823-8500
    Fmc Dialysis Services Mound Builders
    65 S Terrace Ave, Newark, OH 43055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 522-2955
    Pataskala Dialysis Center
    642 E Broad St, Pataskala, OH 43062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 964-1306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Knox Community Hospital
  • Licking Memorial Hospital
  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Oct 19, 2016
    Dr. Wofford is the sweetest doctor I have ever been to. She is very compassionate and caring She explains everything in an understandable way. She goes over your lab work with you one by one. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs a caring, compassionate doctor. Debbie, her nurse, is also very sweet and caring, and thorough.
    Debbie C in Heath, Ohio — Oct 19, 2016
    About Dr. Stephanie Ladson-Wofford, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1689673329
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University
