Dr. Stephanie La Fontaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Fontaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie La Fontaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie La Fontaine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. La Fontaine works at
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Physician Group - Gastroenterology302 POINT NORTH PL, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 272-4127
-
2
Wellstar Internal Medicine Gaim3825 Medical Park Dr Ste 100, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (470) 267-1760
-
3
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 272-4127Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. La Fontaine?
I’ve been a patient of hers for many years and have found her to be a very good gastroenterologist! Very caring also.
About Dr. Stephanie La Fontaine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861453854
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La Fontaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. La Fontaine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La Fontaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Fontaine works at
Dr. La Fontaine has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Fontaine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. La Fontaine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Fontaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Fontaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Fontaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.