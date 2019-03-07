Overview

Dr. Stephanie La Fontaine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. La Fontaine works at Gastrointestinal Specialists in Dalton, GA with other offices in Austell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.