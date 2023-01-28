Dr. Stephanie Lam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Lam, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Carnegie Women's Health207 E 94th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (315) 948-8056Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Carnegie Hill Ob/Gyn62 E 88th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 860-0300
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She’s phenomenal. Focused on what’s best for women’s health, very supportive.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1770674566
- Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
