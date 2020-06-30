Overview of Dr. Stephanie Lessig, MD

Dr. Stephanie Lessig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.