Dr. Stephanie Lirio, MD
Dr. Stephanie Lirio, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.
Family C.O.P.E.1217 S East Ave Ste 209, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (214) 986-1024
Family C.O.P.E.7345 International Pl Ste 109, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 702-9978
Family C.O.P.E.2620 S Tamiami Trl Fl 1, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 702-9978
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1558450817
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Lirio accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lirio works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lirio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lirio.
