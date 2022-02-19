Overview of Dr. Stephanie Lu, MD

Dr. Stephanie Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Lu works at UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.