Dr. Stephanie Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Lu, MD
Dr. Stephanie Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
UCI Health Eye Care Services101 The City Dr S # Pavilion, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7183
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough exam, explains results, answers questions, very friendly, on time appointments
About Dr. Stephanie Lu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1346420437
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Medical Center / Gavin Herbert Eye Institute
- University of California, San Diego Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
