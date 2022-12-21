Overview of Dr. Stephanie Lukas, MD

Dr. Stephanie Lukas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Lukas works at Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates - Durham in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.