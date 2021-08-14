Dr. Maciver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Maciver, MD
Dr. Stephanie Maciver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
USF Health-Tampa General Hospital2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of South Florida Eent Head and Neck Surgery12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 844-7412
Nicholas Koehler P.A.5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 236-5250Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Doctor is kind and personable. She has been treating me for seizures and is very helpful and attentive. I like her.
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Maciver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maciver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maciver has seen patients for Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maciver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maciver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maciver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maciver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maciver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.