Dr. Mackanic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Mackanic, DO
Dr. Stephanie Mackanic, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Drange Hallman Medical Corporation800 Fairmount Ave Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-7350
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mackanic is a great pediatrician. She takes our concerns seriously, has great recommendations, and is very engaged and engaging with my child. My husband and I also appreciate her sense of humor. The negative comments here seem more related to scheduling. I think Huntington has gotten better about this.
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Mackanic accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackanic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
