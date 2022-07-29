Dr. Mackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Mackey, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Mackey, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
Stephanie A Mackey MD800 New Holland Ave Ste A, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 431-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mackey is an excellent clinician who took the time to explain everything to me in an unhurried way. She is obviously a good doctor and I am grateful to have found her by recommendation. I would recommend her to others easily!
About Dr. Stephanie Mackey, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Dermatology
