Dr. Stephanie Malliaris, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Malliaris, MD
Dr. Stephanie Malliaris, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center.
Denver Health Medical Ctr Mc 0224777 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 602-1831Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Denver Health Medical Center
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
