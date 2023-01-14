Dr. Stephanie Marr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Marr, DO
Dr. Stephanie Marr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA.
Optum Primary and Specialty Care11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Marr delivered my first born and she was wonderful. We were able to stick to the birth plan and I had my baby naturally (no C section) even though I was in labor for 36 hrs but with an epideral. If I ever have a 2nd, I will def. being going back to her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750726899
Dr. Marr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marr.
