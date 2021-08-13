Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanie Marshall, DO
Dr. Stephanie Marshall, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Bassem Atassi MD PC206 E 86th Pl, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 472-8990
North Country Hospital189 Prouty Dr, Newport, VT 05855 Directions (802) 334-3262
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Marshall is the most compassionate and professional doctor I've ever seen. She patiently listens to my symptoms and concerns and after examination, she treats them effectively. After three other doctors unsuccessful treatments, she finally gave me the treatment I needed to restore my health in 2015. I am so thankful for her.
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.