Overview

Dr. Stephanie Marshall, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Marshall works at Bassem Atassi MD PC in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Newport, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.