Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD
Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Indianer, Lask & Rosenzweig, MDs16260 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (310) 385-3300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Martin is brilliant.. innovative and gifted in both surgical and cosmetic procedures. She is both thorough and meticulous in her assessment of precancerous conditions . She is always upbeat, honest and approachable. She doesn’t rush through appointments and has given both me and my husband exceptional care.
About Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891053419
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.