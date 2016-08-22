Dr. Stephanie Mayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Mayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Mayes, MD
Dr. Stephanie Mayes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Mayes works at
Dr. Mayes' Office Locations
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care2550 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 109, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 505-4475
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Mayes when i was about 30 weeks pregnant, due to my other doctor leaving her practice. i had asked to be induced because time was running out and my boyfriend needed to go back to work the next week, so she induced me the next day and as soon as it was time for baby to be here she was there, and without her i wouldn't have been able to push baby out her and all her nurses cheered me on, i could just feel that i wasn't alone her and her team became my team that morning.
About Dr. Stephanie Mayes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1366633620
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayes works at
Dr. Mayes has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayes speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.