Overview

Dr. Stephanie Mehlis, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Mehlis works at NorthShore Medical Group in Mount Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.