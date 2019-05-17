Dr. Stephanie Mehlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Mehlis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Mehlis, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Mehlis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northshore University Health System1329 N Wolf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 663-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehlis?
Excellent -- thorough and very pleasant dermatologist!
About Dr. Stephanie Mehlis, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1770634131
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University School Of Med
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehlis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehlis works at
Dr. Mehlis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehlis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.