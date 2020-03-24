Dr. Menes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Menes, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Menes, MD
Dr. Stephanie Menes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hill, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Menes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Menes' Office Locations
-
1
Forest Hill Medial Clinic6619 Forest Hill Dr Ste 30, Forest Hill, TX 76140 Directions (817) 563-6985
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menes?
Dr. Menes has been very helpful in her overall care for our nephew. It is difficult at times to contact her office, but she has always gotten us in when we needed medical attention or well checks and her staff was pleasant and her care was kind and professional. Their office at times doesn't respond as quickly to messages as I'd like, but that seems to be prevalent at most medical offices these days.
About Dr. Stephanie Menes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1528204997
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menes works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Menes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.