Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Vanderbilit University and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Moline works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Care Northwest - South Clinic601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cancer Care Northwest - Valley Clinic1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moline?
Dr. Moline performed my lumpectomy after my diagnosis with Stage 1 Grade 3 Breast Cancer. She spent two hours with my husband and me, thoroughly going over every aspect of the cancer; my risks; what my surgery and treatment options were. She is kind and compassionate, thorough; extremely knowledgeable; and cares for her patients. I would highly recommend her to anyone, without reservation.
About Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1225027436
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- U South Ala
- University of South Alabama
- Vanderbilit University
- University of Alabama
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moline works at
Dr. Moline has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.