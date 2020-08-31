Overview

Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Vanderbilit University and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Moline works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.