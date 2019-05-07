Overview of Dr. Stephanie Munns, MD

Dr. Stephanie Munns, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Munns works at National Pain Centers LLC in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.