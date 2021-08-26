Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD
Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
-
1
Monmouth South Breast Surgical Lakewood456 Chestnut St Unit 302, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 523-5110
-
2
Barnabas Health Medical Group100 State Route 36 Ste 2K, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 531-6600
-
3
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 363-1900
-
4
Radiation Oncology at MMC300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 222-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ng?
Great Dr and staff! Would recommend Dr Ng to any woman needing compassionate care and expert medical guidance through breast surgery! Available for questions, concerns, 5 star dr and staff??
About Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1891107876
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.