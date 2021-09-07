Dr. Stephanie Pankow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pankow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Pankow, DO
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Pankow, DO
Dr. Stephanie Pankow, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Pankow's Office Locations
Legacy Community Health1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (832) 548-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pankow is my mother's PCP at Legacy Health. My mom LOVES the service that she provides her. She is absolutely caring and very hands on, which my mother loves. We have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Pankow and look forward to a long tenue with her. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Stephanie Pankow, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1437531126
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pankow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pankow accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pankow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pankow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pankow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pankow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pankow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.